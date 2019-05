(AL.com) Drug store chain CVS is closing 46 locations, including three stores in Alabama.

The closures represent less than 1 percent of the chain’s 9,000 locations nationwide. Each of the closures were at stores the massive retail chained deemed “underperforming.” The Alabama locations are in Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery.

Some of the closures have already taken place while others are underway.

Overall business remains strong, CVS said, reporting 35 percent year-over-year increase in first quarter revenues to $61.6 billion.