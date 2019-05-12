700 million people could move to U.S., analysis shows

A Gallup poll that found 158 million adults around the world would come to the U.S. if it had open borders failed to mention the children and other relatives who would join them, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The Center for Immigration Studies noticed the missing detail in Gallup’s report, contending the real number could be hundreds of millions higher.

For every adult or child now living in the United States, another three could enter the country.

“There are obviously a range of variables when it comes to guessing the full impact of the hypothetical migration of 158 million adults to the United States,” Matthew Sussis reported for CIS.

“Nonetheless, under different scenarios modeled below, we estimate that anywhere from 386 to 703 million people around the globe (adults plus children) would migrate to the United States if they could,” he said.

“Of course, as Gallup notes, the number of actual migrants tends to be much smaller than the number of potential migrants. Still, these eye-opening numbers highlight the risks of an open-borders scenario, where anyone who’d like to come to the United States with their family has that option.”

He explained that, first, the analysis used Gallup’s proportion of adults seeking to move.

“For example, 33 percent of Sub-Saharan African adults say they would leave Sub-Saharan Africa if they could; 27 percent of Latin American and Caribbean adults feel the same way,” CIS said.

“As such, certain regions – Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East – are heavily overrepresented among potential migrants. Currently, most migrants to the United States come from Latin America and Asia, meaning in a true ‘open borders’ scenario the migrant flow would shift more toward Africa and the Middle East where a higher proportion of people want to leave. Sub-Saharan Africans account for 14 percent of the global population, but 29 percent of total potential migrants,” the report said.

