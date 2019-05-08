8-year-old grilled about gender, parents sue school

A school district in Oregon is being sued after a teacher repeatedly grilled an 8-year-old student about whether he thought he is a girl, gave him videos on transgenderism to watch and provided instructional books.

Oddly enough, that type of behavior likely will be standard practice soon in California.

KPTV-TV reported the parents of a student in Woodburn, Oregon, filed a complaint alleging their son was held back from recess by the teacher for multiple one-on-one conversations about his gender identity.

The parents were not told what the teacher was doing, they said.

“The mother and father in Woodburn are now suing a school district for nearly a million dollars after they say a second-grade teacher singled out their son by asking him if he was transgender. The parents say the teacher had inappropriate conversations with the child at school without their permission,” the station reported.

Neither the son nor the parents are revealing their identities, to protect the child’s privacy.

But the mother told the station: “He feels different now, he feels confused. To hear your son say that … on a couch talking to a therapist, holding back tears – it’s very heartbreaking.”

The 8-year-old is a student at Nellie Muir Elementary School.

“The parents said the teacher asked their son if he thought he was a girl multiple times. They say the teacher held the boy back from recess several times to watch videos and read books about being transgender. The parents say the teacher got those materials from one of her transgender friends. The parents say they had no idea these conversations were taking place in April of 2018,” the report said.

The parents only found out what was going on when their son brought home one of the books.

They say the situation was triggered because of a medical condition their son had, for which he asked to use a staff restroom rather than the boys’ room.

Now 9, the boy is taking anxiety medication and going to therapy, the parents explain.

The complaint alleges negligence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, pointed out in a Daily Signal column that the new guidelines for students and teachers in California schools include such questioning.

The guidelines even encourage kindergartners to “think about whether they might identify with another gender,” the report said.

“Are you kidding? At that age, they don’t even know what gender is,” Perkins said. “The goal, officials say, is to create ‘an environment that is inclusive and challenges binary concepts about gender.'”

The state intends to ban opt-out choices for the LGBT lessons.

“Now we’re teaching kids how to have a robust sex life? Not everything under the sun needs to be taught to our kids, with no moral judgment,” California Family Council’s Greg Burt said in response to the plan.

Perkins wrote: “Some of you may roll your eyes and dismiss this as ‘just California.’ Don’t be fooled. This same extremism is coming to a classroom near you – and parents need to be equipped and ready to mobilize like these families have. “