Alabama Dem goes extreme on abortion

(Washington Examiner) Alabama Democratic state Rep. John Rogers, who came under fire from conservatives for his extreme remarks about abortion yesterday, responded to criticism that had been leveled at him by Donald Trump Jr. by saying that “His mother should’ve aborted him.”

On the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives yesterday, Rogers argued against an anti-abortion bill by claiming that “some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later.”

This set off a firestorm, with the president’s son tweeting, “This is stomach curling and makes Ralph Northam look like a moderate on abortion.”