All decent people should #WalkAway from liberalism

For many decades, liberal Democrats have pretended to care about so-called “people of color” and “minorities.” They’ve successfully waged a PR campaign to fool non-whites, non-Christians, women and so-called “LGBTQ” people, tricking these people into giving them power.

They’ve done this by offering free stuff, saying the government would take care of them. They’ve done it by making these people feel like victims, and lying by saying conservative Republicans are against them. They cry racism, sexism, homophobi-ism, Islamophobi-ism, deadbeat dad-ism, and anti-Semitism. But the battle is right versus wrong, good versus evil.

You never want to be a victim, no matter what you face in life. We get what we deserve in life, and the challenges and evils that come are opportunities to overcome. Democrats (and RINO Republicans) want to spoil people, robbing them of their growth, while demonizing and dividing decent Americans.

After every violent tragedy, you’ll notice that President Trump calls for unity, peace and love, while the establishment accuses him of “hate” and “white supremacy.” After such liars expose themselves, you should never listen to or trust them again, until they apologize – but they never do.

Whites, men and Christians also act like victims. Yes, they’re unjustly hated and under attack. But instead of speaking up with courage and perfect love, they react in fear and anger, blame and lash out in wrong ways. We saw this in the Poway, California synagogue shooting, in the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shootings, and in the Charleston, South Carolina black church shooting.

As with the black community, white parents and others have been failing their children. Young people grow up demoralized, immature and unprepared for the world. It’s due to the weakness of men, the lack of good fathers.

This is why I started my nonprofit BOND 29 years ago, with the motto: “Rebuilding the Family by Rebuilding the Man.” We need all races of men, and decent women, to stand up for what’s right, drop anger and live upright.

This is also why I gladly participated in the #WalkAway Town Hall in Los Angeles. Former liberal Hillary Clinton voter Brandon Straka joined me on my radio show and invited me to speak on the event panel. Brandon founded #WalkAway after he noticed all of the hate and lies pushed by the liberal media and Democrats. President Trump has exposed how evil the left and the Never Trumpers are, and many like Brandon are waking up!

After God showed me I was wrong for being angry, I faced my parents to forgive them for their mistakes while I was growing up. When God changed my heart, my values changed, and I could no longer identify with the Democratic Party. For the first time in my life I read the platforms of both parties. I realized that the Democratic platform is anti-God, anti-family, anti-country and against a strong military.

But the Republican platform, regardless of the weak RINOs running the party today, is pro-God, pro-family, pro-country and for a strong military. These are the things President Trump is all about, whom I call “The Great White Hope.”

Order Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson’s book, “The Antidote: Healing America from the Poison of Hate, Blame, and Victimhood.”

Americans do not have to agree on everything, but we should be united on what we know is right, and against what is wrong. And we all know that the Democrat Party is wrong, as is the liberal media who collude with them – wolves in sheep’s clothing. They sow anger, fear and division, but turn around and accuse Trump and independent media of doing what they do!

This week we saw Alex Jones, InfoWars, Paul Joseph Watson, Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer banned from Facebook. The pretense is that these conservative media figures promote “hate,” like the angry Nation of Islam “leader” Louis Farrakhan, who was also banned. (I predict Farrakhan will be reinstated, because blacks are so shameless in their support of his hatred.)

The social media giants are pressured by evil, extremist, far-left groups like Media Matters to clamp down on imaginary “white supremacy,” “hate” and “violence.” This censorship is exactly what Facebook and others should not be doing – they should promote open, honest dialogue.

One reason whites, men and Christians are so hated by the elitist establishment is that they tend to be conservative. They are more likely to support the president, who loves this country. They stand in the way of the leftism pushed by the media. Similarly, so-called “minorities” who wake up are also hated. They threaten the power and influence of the false ideology of liberalism, because they realize that conservatives are not their enemy.

Some have asked me why I worked with Brandon Straka who openly says he’s “gay,” when I know that homosexuality is wrong. I joined him to support something right – walking away from liberalism. It’s remarkable that Brandon knows I’m an outspoken conservative Christian, yet still invited me to speak. I appreciate that. I love all people, including “sinners.” I love even my enemies. And I tell the truth on any platform in hopes that someone may hear and wake up. I encourage all to do the same.