AOC 'Enemies of Freedom' video costs ball team corporate sponsors

(Fox News) Raisin company Sun-Maid and beer brands Tecate and Dos Equis pulled their sponsorships of the Washington Nationals’ Class AAA minor league baseball affiliate this week after the team aired a video that placed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., alongside Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro as “enemies of freedom.”

The Fresno Grizzlies faced widespread public criticism for the video, which aired on their stadium’s video scoreboard during a Memorial Day doubleheader. The video featured patriotic imagery, such as footage from President Ronald Reagan’s inaugural address, before shifting to a critical depiction of Ocasio-Cortez alongside the foreign dictators.

“Both Tecate and Dos Equis were sponsors of the Fresno Grizzlies. We do not support those views expressed in the video, that was aired during the Fresno Grizzlies game on Memorial Day. For that reason, we have ended this relationship, effective immediately and have let the team know of our decision,” a spokesman for Heineken, the parent company of the beer brands, said in a statement to FOX Business.