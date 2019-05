(Washington Times) Efforts to put wanted WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange on trial in the U.S. are likely to linger following an initial extradition hearing held Thursday in London.

Speaking by video link from a nearby prison, Mr. Assange told Judge Michael Snow of the Westminster Magistrates Court that he will decline to voluntarily give himself up to U.S. authorities.

“I do not wish to surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that’s won many, many awards and affected many people,” said Mr. Assange, attendees reported.