Baltimore mayor resigns amid children's book scandal

(Yahoo!News) Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has resigned following weeks of investigations into a scandal around her self-published children’s books.

In a statement read by her attorney Steven Silverman at a Thursday afternoon press conference, Pugh announced she was stepping down, effective immediately.

“Dear citizens of Baltimore, I would like to thank you for allowing me to serve as the 50th mayor, it has been an honor and a privilege,” read Silverman. “Today I am submitting my written resignation to the Baltimore City Council. I am sorry for the harm that I have caused to the image of the city of Baltimore and the credibility of the office of the mayor.”