Barr: Answers to questions about spying 'just not jiving'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says the answers he’s getting to questions about the Obama administration’s “spying” on the 2016 campaign of President Trump are “just not jiving.”

Calling “spying” a “perfectly good English word” that he will continue to use, he told CBS’ “This Morning” on Friday his review of the origins of the Obama administration’s investigation of Russian interference in the election is raising more questions than answers.

The Russia probe was fueled by an anti-Trump dossier funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee that was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, based on Russian sources. Steele later testified under oath that the document’s salacious claims were “unverified.”

Nevertheless, anti-Trump bureaucrats in the Obama FBI and Justice Department used it as evidence to obtain warrants from a secret intelligence court to spy on the Trump campaign.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report concluded the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia and there was insufficient evidence that Trump obstructed justice.

Oddly, in remarks Wednesday about his report, Mueller turned the American justice system standard of “innocent until proven guilty” on its head, stating he didn’t have proof of Trump’s innocence.

It was seen as a call to House Democrats to impeach Trump.

Barr defended Trump’s statements that the FBI and Justice Department spied on his campaign, calling it a “perfectly good word.”

“‘It’s part of the craziness of the modern day that if the president uses a word it all of a sudden becomes off bounds. It’s a perfectly good English word. I’ll continue to use it,” he told CBS.

He said he disagreed with some of Mueller’s legal reasoning and noted that “things are just not jiving” in his internal review of the investigation.

Barr stunned a congressional committee several weeks ago when he said he believes the Obama administration spied on the political campaign of his successor and he was investigating the matter.

“Like many other people who are familiar with intelligence activities, I had a lot of questions about what was going on,” he told CBS. “I assumed I would get answers when I went in and I have not gotten answers that are at all satisfactory and, in fact, have probably have more questions and some of the facts I’ve learned don’t hang together with the official explanations of what happened.

“That’s really all I will say, things are just not jiving.”

Mueller said at the news conference Wednesday that if he could have exonerated the president regarding obstruction of justice he would have done it.

But critics have pointed out that the task of a prosecutor is only to determine whether or not it’s likely a crime has been committed and to refer charges. A prosecutor’s job is not to prove innocence.

Mueller argued that since the Office of Legal Counsel has determined that a sitting president cannot be indicted, he didn’t need to consider whether or not the president was guilty of obstruction of justice.

But Barr disagreed. The attorney general took up that task and determined there was insufficient evidence to support an obstruction of justice charge.