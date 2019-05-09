Beijing releases 'social-credit system' music video

(Breitbart) An offshoot of the Chinese Communist Youth League published a video featuring Chinese celebrities promoting the nation’s totalitarian social credit system to young people, urging them to give “thumbs up to integrity,” Australia’s ABC News reported on Wednesday.

The music video, titled, “Live Up to Your Word,” features a variety of Chinese actors and musicians who cater to young audiences, including 24-year-old actor Xu Weizhou, popular boy band member Wang Yuan, and romantic comedy star Wei Daxun.

Beginning with a heavy guitar riff reminiscent of early 2000s American punk-pop, the video features its stars in various public settings encouraging the listener to participate in communist society as the Party decrees, whether at school, in the workplace, or playing sports. The stars lead business meetings, study in libraries, and grocery shop, the implicit message of the video being that only by obeying the Party can a young person have access to the necessary resources to participate in society.