(Fox News) Ben Shapiro admitted on Friday he wasn’t prepared for a recent interview with BBC host Andrew Neil that resulted in the conservative star abruptly ending the segment.

“[Andrew Neil] DESTROYS Ben Shapiro! So that’s what that feels like ;) Broke my own rule, and wasn’t properly prepared. I’ve addressed every single issue he raised before; see below. Still, it’s Neil 1, Shapiro 0,” Shapiro tweeted with a link to a Daily Wire article he penned detailing “all the dumb stuff” he’s ever done.