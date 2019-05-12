Beto: Use tax code to transfer wealth from rich whites to blacks

(Fox News) Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke suggested Thursday using the tax code to address income inequity by transferring wealth from rich white residents to African-Americans.

During a campaign event at the Salem, N.H., home of James Smith, a former U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, about 100 attendees gathered to see and listen to the former congressman from Texas congressman, the Washington Examiner reported.

One person asked O’Rourke how he would use the tax code to help minorities. He first responded by detailing the difficulties African-Americans have faced in trying to build wealth in the face of what he said was institutional discrimination.