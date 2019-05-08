Biden on China: 'Say it ain't so, Joe'

In 1919, shocked World Series fans learned of a conspiracy to fix its outcome involving major league star outfielder “Shoeless Joe” Jackson. A fake news story at the time credited a crestfallen young boy, who was standing outside a courthouse as his indicted baseball hero exited, with exclaiming, “Say it ain’t so, Joe.”

Similarly, for fans of Joe Biden, upon recently hearing the 2020 presidential campaigner’s response to a question about China, his answer undoubtedly sparked disbelief among knowledgeable supporters thinking, “Say it ain’t so, Joe.” What he said was ludicrous. It is unfathomable how any Democratic Party 2020 presidential candidate could make such a foolish assertion yet lead all other party contenders.

Biden had just boasted to an audience about his foreign policy acumen, claiming, “I’ve met virtually every major world leader in my role as vice president, as Foreign Relations chairman over the last 30 years.”

Then asked about China, its leadership and whether that country represented competition to the U.S., Biden shockingly offered the following assessment:

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west. They can’t figure out how they are going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what, they’re not competition for us.”

If knowledge were a light bulb, as far as China is concerned, Biden’s bulb has burnt out. Such a dumbfounding assessment by a man once only a heartbeat away from the Oval Office has not been uttered since Dan Quayle corrected a 12-year-old elementary student’s spelling of “potato,” erroneously advising him to add an “e” at the end.

China is most certainly competitive. Its technological advancements, whether in the commercial or military sectors, most disconcertingly have come at our own expense. They have saved billions of dollars in their own research and development by stealing our intellectual property. Of an estimated $600 billion in intellectual property thefts suffered annually by the U.S.– thievery representing the greatest transfer of wealth in history – China accounts for most of that loss. And, for Democrats still focused on collusion, these thefts are the result of collusion between Chinese companies and their government.

Chinese tech giant Huawei is one such company stealing trade secrets. It resulted in the U.S. orchestrating the arrest in Canada of its chief financial officer for extradition to the U.S.

Militarily, China got a jump start on its competitive edge courtesy of Bill Clinton. Clinton helped wipe out any U.S. strategic advantage by selling advanced missile technology to Beijing. Additionally, he also voluntarily released “all secrets of America’s nuclear tests, combined with the systematic theft of the secrets that were left as a result of its lax security controls. …” Undoubtedly sharing such technology has helped China get far ahead of us today in hypersonic missile development.

Biden’s suggestion Chinese leaders are “not bad guys” further reveals how misplaced his self-proclaimed foreign affairs expertise is. In a one-party system, Chinese government leaders come and go with little ideological deviation. That is why a brutal incident occurring more than three decades ago is most telling about China’s leadership both then and now. The incident was a massacre, undertaken to warn China’s neighbors not to interfere with its plans to lay claim to building artificial islands with military outposts in the South China Sea.

Gac Ma is a reef in the Spratly Islands situated in the South China Sea that has about as many different names as countries claiming it. Among the claimants, in addition to China which eventually asserted sole control, are Vietnam and the Philippines.

In 1988, attempting to assert ownership over the reef, Vietnam dispatched dozens of soldiers to it after learning China was preparing to do so. A video shows the Vietnamese, actually standing in the water atop the reef, without any cover and concealment, repelling Chinese soldiers attempting to land. So the Chinese returned to their transport ships, firing their big guns at the defenseless Vietnamese. It was the equivalent of shooting fish in a barrel. The Vietnamese stoically met their end, hands clasped, surrounding their flag, in a last courageous act of defiance known as “the immortal circle.” The Vietnamese lost 64 soldiers that day with the Chinese taking the handful of survivors prisoner for several years.

Interestingly, China did not initially publicize what happened at Gac Ma. However, as they later continued their artificial island building campaign and Vietnam gave indications of continuing opposition, the Chinese posted a video of the massacre on the internet as a warning.

China has since built Gac Ma into a military installation, complete with air strip. And, in defiance of neighboring countries’ ownership claims, it has built up other reefs into artificial islands as well. Despite this violation of international law, China now boasts the largest dredging fleet in the world, indicating an intent to keep on doing so.

It is outrageous for Biden to describe China’s leadership as “not bad guys,” for the country routinely tops the list of the world’s leading executioner. One only wonders if Biden was influenced by the fact, while in office, his family was always treated like royalty whenever members visited.

Biden’s softened description of China’s leadership comes after another outlandish description given while announcing his presidential candidacy, calling the violent antifa movement “courageous.”

Quayle’s misspelling of potato became a subject of mass ridicule despite having no negative impact on U.S. foreign policy. But, Biden’s disturbingly naive assessment of China is a different matter. If elected president, he would bring a dangerous mindset to office. Yet, sadly, we hear nary a whisper of criticism.