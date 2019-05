(Fox News) “Real Time” host Bill Maher said on Friday’s show that he felt “owned” by President Trump and his supporters, adding that in his view their main mission is to “own the libs.”

Kicking off the show’s panel-discussion segment, Maher began by recalling the “euphoria” that Democrats felt after they retook the House in the 2018 midterms because it meant they would gain “subpoena power” in the new Congress.

“Apparently not,” Maher said, noting that Attorney General William Barr was a no-show at Thursday’s scheduled House Judiciary Committee hearing.