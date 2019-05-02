Book: Obama saw 'personal insult' in Trump victory

Barack Obama saw the 2016 presidential victory by Republican Donald Trump as a “personal insult” and expressed disbelief that the American people had “turned on him,” according to a new book.

The Daily Mail of London reported the new edition of “Obama: The Call of History” by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker “lays bare Obama’s fury over the election results.”

Originally released in 2017, the book now has been updated, with “electrifying” reporting about election day, the Daily Mail said.

“Barack Obama admitted ‘this stings’ after the 2016 election result and spent the night watching the movie Dr Strange to try and distract himself, a new book claims,” reported the Daily Mail. “Obama could not believe the American people had ‘turned on him’ for a man he had written off as a ‘cartoon.'”

He also blamed now twice-failed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton – she lost her first attempt at the White House to Obama – for running a “scripted, soulless campaign.”

Obama even “likened himself to Michael Corleone in the Godfather movies and said he was handing power over to somebody who would destroy his legacy,” the report said.

Trump has reversed many of Obama’s policies and practices, including establishing life as a priority in federal law, halting the bowing to foreign leaders and building an “America first” foreign policy.

“Obama arrogantly thought there was ‘no way Americans would turn on him’ even though Clinton was far from perfect,” the Mail said. Obama wanted Clinton to succeed him because he was confident she would protect his legacy and help polish his reputation.

The Daily Mail said Baker wrote: “She was a serious and seasoned professional who had served at the highest levels of government and provided mature leadership. Just as important, she would continue his policies and cement his biggest achievements.”

The paper said, “Michelle went to bed early but as Obama watched TV he looked on in horror as Trump won Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan which had been Democratic for years.”

Baker wrote: “While Clinton had lost, so had he. The country that had twice elected Barack Hussein Obama as its president had now chosen as his successor a man who had questioned the very circumstances of his birth.”

He tried to remain calm, but the Daily Mail report said, “Soon he was unable to contain his rage which escalated after he met Trump in the Oval Office.”

He ultimately went through “multiple emotional stages,” the report said.

The paper said Baker’s book “also gives new insight into why Obama was so hesitant about criticizing Russia for meddling in the 2016 election before vote took place.”

“Obama was led by his ‘cautious don’t-do-stupid-s**t instincts’ and feared that a forceful response would make Russia ‘escalate’ its operation.

“Then there was the question of how Trump would react and Obama admitted that ‘if I speak out more, he’ll just say it’s rigged’,” the report said.