(Washington Times) Fox News Channel’s Brit Hume says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seems “a little unhinged” by peddling the idea that President Trump won’t accept the 2020 election results if he loses.

The network’s senior political analyst told “America’s Newsroom” that recent comments by the California Democrat were rhetorically bankrupt and bizarre.

“We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that,” Mrs. Pelosi said for a New York Times piece published May 4. “If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he’s not going to respect the election.”