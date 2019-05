(BREITBART) — A group of 19 Catholics, including clergy and scholars, have accused Pope Francis of heresy in an open letter to the bishops of the Catholic Church.

The letter, dated “Easter Week,” follows on similar letters and petitions over the last several years questioning the pope’s theological orthodoxy, particularly after the publication of his 2016 post-synodal apostolic exhortation on marriage and the family bearing the Latin title Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love).