Charlie Daniels calls for Schiff to testify before Congress

Country music superstar Charlie Daniels is known for not being shy about his opinions on politics.

In recent weeks he’s charged that Washington is run by “empty suits,” preached how the Second Amendment allows citizens to defend themselves against tyranny, criticized the “ravings” of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., stated the only good terrorist is a dead terrorist and issued a warning about global governance.

But now he’s decided to focus his attention on Democrats and their debunked claim that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election.

Daniels, who at 80-plus still carries a full load of touring and recording duties, wrote at his Soap Box blog that the Democrats should be called to account.

Specifically, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who repeatedly insisted over the past two years that had undisclosed evidence of Trump collusion.

Even though special counsel Robert Mueller spent some $35 million in tax money and more than two years hunting for it and came up empty.

“I think that Adam Schiff should also be called to testify as he has claimed for two years that evidence of collusion exists to his knowledge,” Daniels wrote. “Let him present the evidence, what better place than a congressional hearing.

“Let’s get everything out in the open and see once and for all where the fault lies and who should be held responsible and, if necessary, punished.”

His comments about Schiff followed his suggestion that Mueller also be brought before Congress for a good old-fashioned grilling.

“His admission of not being able to prove or disprove obstruction of justice either speaks to gross incompetence or nothing to be found and his willingness to make the strange statement ‘If we had been able to prove the president innocent of obstruction, we would have said so’ has cast the penumbra of total uncertainty over his entire two-year fiasco,” Daniels wrote.

“If Trump is guilty, I want him held accountable, but if he is not, and if the treasure and effort Mueller expended over the last two years have not been able to prove guilt, how else is it going to be proven, he should be considered exonerated and, finally and at last, allowed to conduct the business of the nation without constant irritation from camera-drunk empty suits like Adam Schiff, the shrill nonsense of young socialist revolutionaries and the maniacal ravings of Maxine Waters.”

Now, he said, it’s time to “flip the coin over.”

“America also has the right to know how and why this whole thing started, if it was based on a Democrat-commissioned fairy tale dossier and if the FISA court granted four separate warrants on the strength of said dossier,” he wrote.

“If this was the case, a very stringent law, created to spy on foreign nationals, not American citizens has been violated, and if FISA warrants are going to be granted to spy on Americans, what keeps our intelligence and law enforcement agencies from obtaining warrants to spy on anybody they want to in secret.

“The possibilities are endless and horrifying.”

He concluded the only fair result would be to haul Mueller into a congressional hearing and “let both sides of the aisle have at him.”

“And it must not be done behind closed doors, those of us who pay the taxes that finance such things have had enough of this sub rosa crap, let the sunshine in,” he wrote.

What to ask?

“Why the makeup of his investigative team was Hillary supporters, why, if he was really looking for Russian collusion he did not investigate the FISA abuses and the fact that proven Russian lies were made public and used to try to hurt the Trump campaign,” he wrote.

“If Mueller does testify it will mean that some disturbing facts could come out, especially when paired with the facts that will be exposed by the Barr investigation,” he said. “If he doesn’t testify, he has made the statement that his report is his testimony which in essence, clears President Trump.”

Daniels has been honored for his gospel music, Southern rock anthems and country hits.

He started out in the blue grass genre with the Misty Mountain Boys and moved to Nashville in 1967.

Elvis Presley recorded a tune Daniels co-wrote titled “It Hurts Me,” which was released on the flip side of “Kissin’ Cousins.” He played on such landmark albums as Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline.”

He started the Charlie Daniels Band in 1972, and among the many hits he’s known for are “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America” and his signature, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”