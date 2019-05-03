Charlie Daniels: Look at that 'obstruction of justice'

Country rock superstar Charlie Daniels, who at 80-plus still carries a full load of touring and recording duties, comments on politics on his Soap Box blog occasionally, and this week he took up the congressional hearing with Attorney General William Barr and his release of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller, who found no “collusion” with Russia on the part of the 2016 Trump campaign.

Daniels said Barr was “bombarded with useless, showboat inquiries that everybody in the room already knew the answers to.”

“There were, would-be presidential candidates preening and posing for the television cameras asking inane, convoluted, disjointed questions, accomplishing absolutely nothing except for wasting the time of all involved,” he said. “Senator Mazie Hirono from Hawaii indulged in downright character assassination, her remarks acerbic and insulting, having no effect but to paint her as a misandrist, just a bitter old woman with absolutely nothing constructive to add to the conversation.”

But now that the Democrats know there will be no silver bullet to end the Trump presidency coming from Mueller, they have to “kill the messengers.”

That’s because the investigation now will turn to the Obama camp and its use of federal agencies to spy on the Trump campaign.

Daniels cited “the false flag” of the Democratic-funded Christopher Steele dossier, the anti-Trump bias of the FBI agents in the investigation and former FBI Director James Comey’s partisan handling of the Clinton email investigation.

The Democrats will try to “keep the wolves of reality away,” as “any thread that Barr pulls in the shadowy world of the Clinton machine could possibly unravel the whole house of cards,” he said.

“Part of the Democrats problem is their accursed arrogance. They were so sure about Ms. Clinton’s rock-solid victory in 2016 that they neither prepared nor made suitable contingency for a defeat which might expose their role in the events leading up to the FISA warrant abuses that led to the surveillance of the Trump campaign.

“In fact, they were arrogant to the point of carelessness. Hillary’s destruction of email that had been subpoenaed, paying for a dossier put together by a foreign intelligence agent, a dossier that even he could never vouch for the accuracy of, and the biggest – and most in-your-face offense of all – using the dossier they knew to be inaccurate to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on an American citizen, not once, but four times,” he said.

“Talk about obstruction of justice.”

“The crux of the situation is this, when you go stomping around in the swamp, the slime has a habit of splashing both ways and you never know what you’re going to find under the next dead log and swamp snakes don’t care who they bite, very possibly the guy who turned over the log,” he said.

Daniels has been honored for his gospel music, Southern rock anthems and country hits.

He started out in the blue grass genre with the Misty Mountain Boys and moved to Nashville in 1967.

Elvis Presley recorded a tune Daniels co-wrote titled “It Hurts Me,” which was released on the flip side of “Kissin’ Cousins.” He played on such landmark albums as Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline.”

He started the Charlie Daniels Band in 1972, and among the many hits he’s known for are “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America” and his signature, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”