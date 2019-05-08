China backtracks on trade deal points

(Washington Examiner) Chinese trade negotiators reportedly removed numerous pledges they had previously agreed from a draft of the proposed trade deal sent to U.S. officials Friday.

The reversals included sections meant to address theft of U.S. intellectual property and trade secrets, coercion of U.S. companies to give up their technology, and currency manipulation, among other provisions, according a Reuters report.

A private-sector source briefed on the document told the news service that China got “greedy” and “reneged on a dozen things, if not more … The talks were so bad that the real surprise is that it took Trump until Sunday to blow up.”