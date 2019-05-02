Chris Wallace: Ignore others' opinions

(Washington Examiner) Fox News host Chris Wallace warned viewers that some of the people appearing on his network have a political agenda that they are trying to push regarding interactions between special counsel Robert Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.

Appearing Wednesday on Fox News’ “Shepard Smith Reporting,” Wallace discussed the March 27 letter that Mueller wrote to Barr complaining that the attorney general’s four-page summary of his 448-page report “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of his investigation.

Wallace said that viewers should focus on the facts about the letter and not about what political pundits on Fox News and other networks might say.