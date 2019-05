(CHRISTIAN NEWS) — LONDON — A vicar with the Church of England who also serves as a governor at a CofE school has quit both of his jobs over concerns about the evident capitulation to “transgender” ideology.

“[W]e’re being coerced to think and speak a particular way,” lamented John Rogers in a video released by Christian Concern/The Christian Legal Centre. “[W]e’re being told we must go down a particular route.”