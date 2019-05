(MIAMI HERALD) — What buyers found after purchasing storage units in Miami and Doral once rented by former University of Miami and FIU adjunct professor Adolfo Albaisa won’t be seen on any episode of “Storage Wars.”

Photos of naked boys in sexually explicit poses, masturbating, engaging in sex. Letters from the North American Man Boy Love Association. A black binder with research about different nations’ ages of consent. A total of 5,000 child pornography images.