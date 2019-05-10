Comey: GOP, not Obama, has 'everlasting shame' for Russian response

(Washington Examiner) Former FBI Director James Comey said on Thursday that Republicans, not former President Barack Obama, are to blame for not notifying the American public that the Russians were interfering in the 2016 election.

During a CNN town hall, Comey was asked to respond to President Trump’s recent tweet in which he said Obama “did nothing!” about Russian interference after he was informed about it.

“That’s a hard question. President Obama faced a very difficult choice,” Comey said. “The number one goal for the Russians is to damage our democracy and undermine faith in our electoral process. If he makes an announcement that the Russians are coming for the election, has he just accomplished their goal for them? And is he giving Donald Trump an excuse to say Obama fixed the election?