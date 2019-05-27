Contempt for Barr: 'Mind-bendingly bizarre'

(TOWNHALL) – Democrats are failing the Barr exam. While Bill Barr grapples with the cerebral acrobatics of time-tested law, Democrats clown around in the political circus. Barr functions in the real world. Dems live in partisan bubbles that float inside fragile anti-Trump echo chambers.

The two worlds are clashing.

When the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Barr in contempt of Congress and threatened to do the same to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn after his no-show on Tuesday, they screamed to the world that they’re not serious people.

Barr is dead serious. And he smells a rat.