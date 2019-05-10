Cop: Social-media boycott could stop child sex-abuse images

(Eastern Daily Press) Social media companies have the techology and funds to “pretty much eradicate” indecent imagery online, Norfolk’s chief constable has said, but a boycott of the platforms may be necessary before it happens.

Simon Bailey, who is also the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on child protection, said tech companies have abdicated their duty to safeguard children and are only paying attention now due to fear of reputational damage.

He believes sanctions such as fines will be “little more than a drop in the ocean” to big online platforms, but that the government’s online harms white paper could be a “game changer” if it leads to effective punitive measures.