Cory Booker out-lefts the rest on gun control

Another hard-left presidential candidate has announced a number of whacky gun control measures. Cory Booker, former virtue signaling mayor of Newark and boyfriend of radical leftist actress and activist Rosario Dawson, has joined another non-viable candidate, Eric Swalwell, in setting gun control as a major platform agenda.

Swalwell wishes to ban, “hand-held weapons of war. We should ban possession of military-style semiautomatic assault weapons, we should buy back such weapons from all who choose to abide by the law, and we should criminally prosecute any who choose to defy it by keeping their weapons.” He also claims that, “Our courts haven’t found a constitutional right to have assault weapons, anyway.”

What do you even say to something that inane?

The left knows that trying to rid the nation of this bothersome “right” is going to be darn near impossible. Oh, they talk a good game in front of fellow radicals, and attempts have been made to try to convince us that the Second Amendment only applies to the militia, which they describe as if it’s a standing army.

But to date, nothing has worked. So instead, they try to skirt the Constitution, to institute special carve-outs, such as assault weapons bans, ammunition, magazine bans, etc.

But this isn’t good enough and doesn’t go nearly far enough for the Democrats’ radical base. So floundering candidates like Booker and Swalwell must continually make wild promises to control guns for the sake of preventing “gun violence.”

It’s a safe, focus-group-tested term that assumes that if you’re not for preventing gun violence, as they define it, you must be in favor of gun violence. And of course, the only way to prevent gun violence is to dutifully comply with leftist demands.

On May 6, Booker announced “Cory’s Plan to End the Gun Violence Epidemic.”

In an effort to lurch further left than any other candidate, the press release announced, “Cory’s plan is the most sweeping gun violence prevention proposal ever advanced by a presidential candidate.”

His grand plan includes keeping “guns out of the wrong hands with gun licensing.” Yes, Cory is suggesting a federal gun licensing system, complete with expanded background checks, whatever that means, fingerprinting of all applicants and “completion of a certified gun safety course.” Certified by whom, we do not know. We do know it won’t be the NRA. And to implement this, it will of course require an army of new federal bureaucrats.

And with everyone required to have a federal gun license, it will make it that much easier to ferret out the gun owners for confiscation at a later date.

Another aspect of his anti-gun agenda is to hold gun manufacturers accountable for the aforementioned “gun violence.” Sue the manufacturers out of existence, and shazam, no more new guns.

The press release states, “While civil liability can be applied to sellers and manufacturers of nearly every product, as a result of a 2005 law, the gun industry is immune from nearly all lawsuits. While medicine, children’s toys, and any number of other consumer products are subject to regulation by the federal government, firearms are exempt.”

Yes, Cory, liability lawsuits are the result of malfunctioning products. Guns in the hands of lunatics kill and wound, not because the gun malfunctioned, but because the user malfunctioned. If the gun malfunctioned, there would be no “gun violence.” Therefore the manufacturer can hardly be liable for its product working properly.

There are many other ridiculous aspects to Cory’s plan, but the big one is his effort to harass and ultimately shut down the NRA. For no other reason than the left hates the NRA, he wishes to sic the IRS on the organization by investigating its 501(c)(4) tax exempt status.

Hey, it worked against conservative tea party groups under Obama. Why not try it on the NRA?

I can’t wait to see what else Cory has in store, in an effort to resuscitate his failing bid to be the Democratic nominee. Whatever it is, it had better be big. He’s currently dredging the bottom at no more 3 percent in any poll. Otherwise, stick a fork in him – he’s done.