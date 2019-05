(Fox) A judge ordered a Northern California couple this week to pay nearly $600,000 for uprooting an almost 200-year-old oak tree from their property that was protected under a conservation easement.

Peter and Toni Thompson removed the 180-year-old heritage oak tree to move it to another home they built adjacent to the property. More than 3,000 cubic yards of dirt was also removed in the process.

The tree, two others they removed and a dozen others along a previously undisturbed path they bulldozed died, along with surrounding vegetation.