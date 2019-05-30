Court blasts Obama water rule

(Washington Examiner) A federal court dealt a decisive blow against the Obama administration’s Waters of the U.S. rule this week, bolstering the Trump administration’s deregulation agenda.

The U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Texas issued the strongly worded ruling late Tuesday, stating that the Environmental Protection Agency broke the law in issuing the landmark regulation governing waterways.

“The court finds that the final rule violated the notice-and-comment requirements of the [Administrative Procedure Act] and therefore grants summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs on this ground,” the court ruled, siding with the American Farm Bureau Federation in opposing the rule.