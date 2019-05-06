Democrats: America's original hate group

The New York Times, a major DMIC (Democrat Media Industrial Complex) colluder and conspirator, recently reported that California has more organized hate groups than any other state. The Gray Lady didn’t realize her own irony: Isn’t it quite interesting that arguably the most Democratic state in the nation boasts the most hate groups and potential terrorists?

When the Trump presidency concludes Jan. 20, 2025, at noon Eastern, there will be many unintended benefits and victories he himself likely will not have ever thought of; one of those is that our win didn’t create hate – it revealed the hate of American Democrats.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., celebrated the countdown until whites are a minority demographic in America. It’s not just that Democrats hate America’s freedoms and her Constitution – a document crafted to protect the minority from the tyranny of the majority – but Democrats actually want our nation to go extinct, the hell with all those who have built our nation, those who have sacrificed and those who have died and lost limbs. Our founders forewarned us of an epoch when a rising domestic enemy threatened the existence of the greatest and most miraculous nation in world history. Many races, ethnicities, religions and non-religions have made contributions; normal-thinking people respect the humanity of good and decent people. Our nation is the most diverse in world history.

Democrats? It’s not just that they’re anti-white; they fervently count down with bated breath the days until an American demographic shrinks the way a genocidal maniac would. With airy nonchalance, Democrats espouse hate against those whom they are supposed to represent because they know they can do so with impunity, and because they have one goal: to conquer us and rule over us.

‘New’ Democrats same as the ‘old’

Those who say these “new” Democrats are different from the “old” ones are mistaken; they are no different politically – just stylistically. The new Democrats are waging their coup d’état against the old ones, much like how Lenin’s Bolsheviks overthrew Tsar Nicholas II and the Romanov dynasty over a century ago.

Omar’s hate isn’t unique, of course; the vast majority of American and worldwide terrorism, crime, hate groups, etc., have been shaped by various brands of collectivism, ranging from Shariah theocracy, to Leninism, to Nazism, to communism, to socialism. Just look at our inner cities, most of which have been run by Democrats for tens of thousands of consecutive days. These influences are all observed in Democratic ideology – an amalgam of the worst mass-suffering ideologies in world history.

Always remember that the first principle of propaganda is to accuse your opposition of what you yourself are guilty of. Whenever Democrats and/or the DMIC label someone or something as “right-wing,” bet the farm that they’re referring to Democrat-inspired terrorism and hate.

Being anti-white is one of the many examples of the Nazism baked into Democratic “progressivism”; the Third Reich’s basis for the Holocaust was the belief that certain racial and biological traits made one inferior or superior as a human being. Kristallnacht, also known as the “night of broken glass,” in 1938, was an attack orchestrated by the Nazis against Jewish-owned businesses, as well as synagogues. What many don’t know is that weeks before, the Nazis had disarmed the Jews whom they terrorized; they knew who had firearms because of a gun registry. After Kristallnacht, what did Hitler say was the justification? Confiscation of illegally owned guns.

Democrats engage in Kristallnacht-esque hate crimes all the time. There are myriad examples, such as Colorado baker and business owner Jack Phillips, as well as the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, both of whom won U.S. Supreme Court cases last year. Phillips refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding, and NIFLA-affiliated pregnancy centers in California (there’s that California hate again) refused to promote abortion; both cited First Amendment defenses of religious liberty. Rather than just simply disagree, Democrats and the state sought to destroy and earth scorch. Why? Because they hate those who reject their political terrorism of infringement upon our God-given constitutional rights. In the devoutly secular world of Democrats, the State is God.

Want a Soviet example? Look no further than the Mueller/Russian “collusion” scam. As Lavrentiy Beria, Stalin’s head of the police state, once remarked: Show me a man, and I’ll show you his crime. The Democrats’ Stalinism has been on naked display in their guilty-before-proven-innocent approach; I’m convinced that the Democratic politicians who have peddled the Russia conspiracy theory for three-plus years have done so to dissuade future Trump-type candidates – independent nationalists who are beholden to zero special interest groups – from running for office. Like all dictators, the Democratic Party believes the American people should live in fear of weaponized law enforcement agencies. If Democrats are willing to weaponize taxpayer-funded law enforcement agencies against a sitting president, what make you think they wouldn’t come after you and your family?

2020 Democrat hate

Speaking of presidential elections, likely 2020 Democrat nominee Uncle Joe Biden recently got in on the hate act, claiming that “Jim Crow racism” is enjoying a comeback. Someone get Biden a history book not written by Democrats! Jim Crow segregation was one of the Democrats’ finest inventions, begotten from the godfather of the modern-day Democratic Party, Andrew Jackson.

Biden and Democrats always commit the hate crime of whitewashing history for two main reasons: first, Democrats rewrite American history because they are responsible for most of the worst of American history – the Trail of Tears, segregation, the Ku Klux Klan, gun control and infanticide, amongst others; second, they revise world history – such as their impugning of American nationalism as Nazism and Aryanism – because they have modeled their party after many of Mankind’s most evil despots.

Biden is the Democrats’ 2020 sacrificial lamb – the guy who thinks rotating the deck chairs on the Titanic will somehow keep the ship afloat. He has absolutely no interest in campaigning or being president. Biden has been running for president for over 30 years, and the best he could muster was a smartphone-looking campaign launch video that regurgitated the debunked Democrat and DMIC lie that Trump called Nazis “fine people.” Biden’s candidacy is DOA, and he knows it. I want Biden next year so we can, once and for all, plant the tombstone at the grave site of the Obama years.

Credit the Democrats with having successfully duped tens of millions of Americans – and especially our youth – into ascribing to hammer and sickle/mass-murdering politics. Our political war wasn’t won in 2016; that’s when it began, and the war will be long and arduous. I’m optimistic, however. There are only two sides: America first, or the Democrats’ hate of “it takes a village,” “democratic socialism” and “fundamental transformation.” There has never been as stark a contrast between the two sides as now. The only way to bridge the divide is for one side to conquer the other, and I think I speak for us Trump supporters in saying: We have no plans to get conquered anytime soon. Everyone’s on a side; what side are you on?