Democrats see themselves in Donald Trump

Could it be that Trump Derangement Syndrome is actually self-hatred by subconsciously guilty and ashamed Democrats and their leftist comrades?

Do leftists unconsciously know they need to go to rehab to treat their megalomania, but are silently screaming “No! No! No!” as in the song by the late Amy Winehouse?

Sigmund Freud, the father of psychoanalysis, said that an oddity of certain human psychology was what he called projection: a tendency to see in, and blame, others for the evils they refuse to acknowledge in themselves.

A thief, for example, by projection will tend to assume that all those around him are thieves. (And because socialism IS theft, we should never be surprised when Democrats accuse business people and other non-socialists of being greedy thieves.)

Last Friday, without using the term, the liberal-left Washington Post in an editorial warned that President Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr was going to politicize the Department of Justice and use it as a weapon to destroy the Democrats’ 2020 presidential candidates.

What the Post editors neglected to admit, of course, is that this is precisely what President Barack Obama’s corrupt Department of Justice and politicized FBI has done to Donald Trump.

They attempted to destroy Trump before the 2016 election and, when that failed, to destroy President Trump after the election in an illegal coup d’état. Their “trumped up” claims of Russian collusion were untrue about President Trump, as the Mueller Report’s two-year investigation confirmed.

But massive evidence indicates that Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee concocted and funded, with the collusion of Russian spies, false evidence used improperly to obtain FISA warrants to spy on Trump.

Progressives believe they are the ordained ruling class of America, and therefore that they can never legitimately be removed from power. These leftists call themselves Democrats, but they hate democracy. They refused to accept the legitimate election of the last two Republican presidents, in 2000 and 2016.

Democrats have used their control as unelected “Deep State” permanent judges, bureaucrats, and leftist journalists to deny the will of voters who rejected Democrats, and to make future elections easy to steal. In an honest country, anti-democracy leftists would be prohibited from dishonestly calling themselves “Democrats.”

In 2016, as Progressives see it, America’s peasants – the ones Obama described as clinging to their Bibles and guns – overthrew their rightful leftist rulers in a Peasants’ Revolt. They must be disarmed, de-voted, and forced, on their knees, to again submit to their smarter globalist betters.

The leftist Democrat ruling class is afraid – very afraid. They know they lied and cheated to overthrow the rightfully-elected choice of the people, Donald Trump. Attorney General Barr must be smeared and destroyed before he investigates and proves Democrat evil.

The left knows its partisans are guilty of treason and could justly be removed from power forever. They know that their favored candidate Joe Biden is up to his eyeballs in corruption, as Peter Schweizer documents in his highly-credible bipartisan book “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.”

If the people learn the truth from Attorney General Barr, Trump will win easy re-election in 2020. President Trump is already on his way to victory for producing the lowest unemployment in half a century, back to 1969 when hundreds of thousands of American men had been drafted to fight in Vietnam.

On Friday, the Washington Post editorial began calling it unfair to judge leftist Democrats by the same standards the left has used to condemn President Trump and Attorney General Barr. I, of course, disagree … but recognize the long-obvious truth that, if not for double standards, the left would have no moral or ethical standards at all.

All that Democrats have is their dishonestly-gained majority in the House of Representatives and their sick, perverted addiction to seizing more and more power over the rest of us. To keep that power, Democrats must increase taxes to buy the votes to fatten an already-obese welfare state.

Democrats must fear, at least unconsciously, that justice is coming – but also feel deep guilt, shame and self-loathing for their corrupt, mentally-ill lust-for-power behavior.

Freud’s projection theory may explain the Democrats’ obsession with tearing down the statues of long-dead (Democrat) slave owners from 150 or more years ago. The deeper reality is that socialist Democrats are eager to turn the rest of us into their slaves today. We should keep the historic statues and tear down today’s leftist little tin gods.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.