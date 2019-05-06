Democrats spill beans on 2020 election strategy

A Democratic congressman has let slip that his party’s 2020 campaign strategy centers on impeachment, acknowledging that if Trump is not removed, the president likely will win re-election.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, “admitted why the Democrats REALLY want Trump impeached and it has zero to do with looking out for this country or the American people,” said Twitter news aggregator Twitchy “No no. It has to do with the reality that Democrats know they cannot beat Trump fair and square in 2020.”

Green’s comment?

“I’m concerned if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected. … We must impeach him.”

“Hey, we didn’t say it, Al did,” the commentary said.

Green said in an interview with MSNBC that if Democrats don’t impeach Trump, he will “say he’s been vindicated.”

“He will say the Democrats had an overwhelming majority in the House and they didn’t take up impeachment … we had a constitutional duty to do it if it was there and we didn’t.

“We are confronting a constitutional crisis as I speak to you,” he said. “As I look the people of America in the eye, I’m telling you, we have a constitutional crisis. When the chief executive officer, the president of the United States, refuses to comply with subpoenas and says he will order others to do so, this creates a constitutional crisis, but this isn’t the genesis of it.”

However, there have been many disputes over congressional subpoenas to the executive branch. And according to precedent, the subpoenas are restricted to information that is germane to the issue, barring fishing expeditions on such matters as a president’s finances before he was elected.

“It started,” Green claimed, “when the president decided he would fire Mr. Comey for his failure, pardon me, as a result of his desire not to be investigated. And when he decided to do this and he went on TV, national TV, on prime time and indicated he was thinking about this Russia thing, that was the genesis of it.”

When Trump fired Comey, special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate Democratic claims of Trump campaign collusion with Russia and concluded after nearly two years that there was no collusion.

The president let the investigation runs its full course, providing staff members for interviews and millions of documents for Mueller to review.

Said Twitchy, “Forget what the people who ELECTED Trump want … all that matters to Democrats is that Democrats are in power.”

Reacting to Green’s remarks, Twitter user EducatedCrackpot said, “i.e. ‘We cannot allow the people of the United States to choose who will be president!'”

Rudy Gonzalez wrote on Twitter: “Now we get the Democrats to speak some truth. They know they cannot beat Trump in 2020. Impeachment is their last hope.”

Peggy Ann tweeted: “They are so desperate now they are all letting their guard down and blurting out what they have been talking about behind closed doors since 2016. It is going to get more and more entertaining for sure.”

Several others suggested impeaching Green, but there is no constitutional procedure for impeaching a sitting member of Congress.

Green’s advocacy for impeaching Trump underscores division within the Democratic Party.

Business Insider reported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi she has reservations about impeachment.

She pointed out that if the Democratic-majority House votes to impeach Trump, the Republican-majority Senate would not convict him.

“I think I’m an expert on why he shouldn’t be president of the United States,” Pelosi said during a private meeting. “I think impeachment is too good for him.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who was a leading promoter of the collusion accusation, now is focused on obstruction of justice.

“I think people recognize whether he could be indicted or not, that his conduct is unethical, probably criminal in terms of at least the obstruction of justice,” Schiff told HBO in an interview. “We have it in our power, we have it within our numbers to turn out and vote him out of office.”

Meanwhile, Pelosi claimed that Trump might not step down from office if he loses the 2020 race.

“We have to inoculate against that, we have to be prepared for that,” she told the New York Times.

She also said Democrats need to win by a large margin so Trump can’t challenge the results.

“If we win by four seats, by a thousand votes each, he’s not going to respect the election,” she said. “He would poison the public mind. He would challenge each of the races. He would say you can’t seat these people.”

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh was incredulous over the House speaker’s comments.

“Pelosi is essentially echoing a lot of this by suggesting Trump cannot be removed through impeachment,” he said, “and the only way to remove him is defeat him in 2020 with a margin so big.

“That’s news? What other way is there to get rid of Trump?” he said. “It has taken them two and a half years to reach this conclusion.

“What Pelosi’s saying is if Trump wins by a narrow margin, they’re gonna contest it again.”

He explained: “This is Pelosi getting out in front of this, justifying Democrats taking action again if they lose. … If it’s within any kind of a questionable margin. … They’re just setting everybody up here by projecting onto Donald Trump what they are actually planning. … They’re losing their minds daily.”