Dems attack Trump for deferments, put target on Biden

Perennial hopeful got 5 student deferments, medical exemption from Vietnam draft

(Washington Examiner) Two veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination have taken aim at President Trump over his four Vietnam draft deferments for being a student and a medical one in 1968 for a bone spur.

But their ultimate target might be Joe Biden, the early Democratic front-runner who avoided Vietnam service in a strikingly similar way by securing five student deferments and a medical one in 1968 due to childhood asthma.

“I have a hard time believing any major candidates will attack Biden directly on the issue,” Democratic strategist Brad Bannon told the Washington Examiner, “but they could be trying to raise it subliminally.”

