Dems plot gun confiscations after 2020

(Washington Examiner) Democratic presidential candidates are headed sharply left on gun control as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and California Rep. Eric Swalwell sought Monday to one-up each other with calls for the government to confiscate firearms.

Booker pledged to take executive action on his first day in office “closing dangerous loopholes in gun sales, cracking down on unscrupulous dealers and gun manufacturers, and investing in communities impacted by gun violence.”

Booker also went far beyond many of the other candidates’ gun control stances in his plan with a call for federal licenses for gun owners. His campaign called the plan the “most sweeping gun violence prevention plan ever put forth by a presidential candidate.”