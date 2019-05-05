Dems push for dollars for 'political allies' in abortion business

Among the moves President Trump has made in fulfillment of his campaign promise to protect life, is the Protect Life Rule ordering agencies to comply with longstanding statutory prohibitions on using Title X money for abortion businesses.

In response, Democrats are fighting in the courts and in Congress to keep the federal gravy train flowing to their “political allies in the abortion business,” said the Susan B. Anthony List.

Several judges on the far-left 9th Circuit court have issued orders to stop the Trump administration’s rule, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democrats in Congress are working to overturn it.

“In issuing the Protect Life Rule, President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Azar were acting on the will of the American people to disentangle taxpayers from the big abortion industry. Now, once again the abortion lobby has run to the courts to attempt to safeguard their taxpayer-funded slush fund,” said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “So too, Speaker Pelosi and congressional Democrats are all too eager to ensure federal funding for their political allies in the abortion business.”

She noted abortion-supporting Democrats in Congress are trying to amend an appropriations bill to accomplish their goal.

“We urge the House Appropriations Committee to remove this anti-life poison pill amendment to nullify the Protect Life Rule. President Trump has vowed to veto any legislation that would weaken existing pro-life protections,” Dannenfelser said.

WND reported in February the Department of Health and Human Services released a final rule that bans funding family planning programs at sites where abortions “are performed or recommended as a form of family planning.”

The rule change was proposed last year by the Trump administration to deny federal tax dollars to organizations such as Planned Parenthood and others “that provide abortion services.”

“The rule would cut approximately $60 million of Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding – a significant step in defunding the abortion giant,” said a statement from the American Center for Law and Justice.

The organization called it “a major victory for life.”

“The rule ensures that program recipients are in full compliance with the law, particularly the statutory prohibition on funding to programs where abortion services are performed or recommended as a form of family planning,” ACLJ said.

The money instead will be directed to applicants who “do not perform or refer for abortion as a method of family planning.”

Before the rule change, the government routinely gave Title X money to abortionists such as Planned Parenthood, stipulating that it be used for “family planning.”

But now, the express language states, “None of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

ACLJ said that was the original intent of the law.

Represented by the Thomas More Society, Susan B. Anthony List has filed friend-of-the-court briefs in support of the Protect Life Rule and the federal government in every case brought to date.

Dannenfelser said the “need for the Protect Life Rule is powerfully illustrated by abortion providers own arguments about how difficult it would be for them to separate their abortion-related activities from legitimate health care programs funded by Title X.”

“As HHS itself noted, insisting that ‘physical and financial separation would increase the cost for doing business only confirms the need for such separation,'” she said.

“The Protect Life Rule consists with other federal laws expressing a similar respect for human life including the Hyde Amendment, the Coates-Snow Amendment, and the Weldon Amendment. The Protect Life Rule also accords with Supreme Court precedents affirming that government, including by its use of public funds and facilities, has a legitimate interest in protecting human life beginning in utero and in favoring childbirth over abortion,” the Dannenfelser.

“Similar regulations have already been upheld by the Supreme Court,” she said. “We are confident the Trump administration will prevail.”

The previous practice was for the government to hand out money to abortionists who then would use it for “family planning,” such as rent for offices and such.

Then they would provide abortions out of the same office.

The rule requires that if they want the federal money, they must run family planning services out of a separate office.

Sarah Pitlyk, an attorney with the Thomas More Society, said Title X “has always prohibited the use of its funds by programs ‘where abortion is a method of family planning.'”

“The recently blocked regulations simply reinforced those terms, ensuring that taxpayer funds will only be used for permitted purposes. The Thomas More Society will continue to support the Susan B. Anthony List’s goal to ensure that taxpayer dollars do not support the abortion industry,” she said.

Dannenfelser explained: “Under the Protect Life Rule, abortion centers cannot operate as taxpayer-funded family planning centers (‘co-location’). In addition, Title X locations cannot refer for abortion. The Protect Life Rule does not prohibit Title X providers from providing neutral, nondirective counseling about abortion and does not prevent anyone from obtaining Title X services. It does not reduce family planning funding by a dime. Instead, it directs tax dollars to Title X centers that do not promote or perform abortions, such as the growing number of community and rural health centers that far outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities. Similar regulations were upheld by the Supreme Court in 1991 in Rust v. Sullivan.”

ACLJ charged that abortionists have used “deceptive accounting gimmicks” to obtain the money.

Not only have abortionists sued the government to keep getting their tax subsidies, abortion-supporting state officials in several states also have sued to keep money flowing to their political supporters.