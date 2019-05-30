DOJ, Mueller rebuke media for claim the 2 disagreed

(Washington Examiner) The Justice Department and its Office of Special Counsel put on a united front to end speculation that Robert Mueller contradicted Attorney General William Barr on the decision-making on whether President Trump could be charged with obstruction of justice during his public address.

“The Attorney General has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the OLC opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice. The Special Counsel’s report and his statement today made clear that the office concluded it would not reach a determination — one way or the other — about whether the President committed a crime. There is no conflict between these statements,” a joint statement from DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec and Mueller spokesman Peter Carr said.

Mueller spoke publicly for this first time on Wednesday about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election at the Justice Department. Citing long-standing Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel policy, Mueller said he never considered charging a sitting president with a crime and noted that doing so would be unconstitutional.