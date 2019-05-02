DOJ rebuffs Democrats in House

(Politico) The Justice Department issued a double-barreled rebuff to Democrats on Wednesday, informing the House Judiciary Committee that Attorney General William Barr would not show up for his scheduled testimony before the panel and that the department would not comply with a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report.

“The administration has the nerve to dictate our procedures. It’s simply part of the administration’s complete stonewalling of Congress — period,” Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) told reporters.

The Thursday hearing, which was set to examine Barr’s handling of Mueller’s report, would have included an extra hour to allow committee lawyers to question the attorney general. The Justice Department had argued it would be inappropriate for staffers to question a Cabinet member, and as a result, Barr backed out.