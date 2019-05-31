Don't count on Barr to attain justice for We the People

Last Tuesday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, with a cleverly calculated appearance at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), predictably laid the foundation for House Democrats to issue articles of impeachment and then impeach the 45th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In an incredibly slimy performance, Mueller, obviously with the complicity of his equally corrupt leftist pro-Clinton-Obama prosecutorial staff, goaded the Democrats to impeach Trump by strongly suggesting that the only reason the president was not indicted for obstruction of justice was due to DOJ policy that a sitting president should not be indicted while in office.

In so doing, Mueller contradicted the sworn testimony of Attorney General William Barr, who had testified to Congress, based on prior admissions by Mueller, that his refusal to indict the president was not because of DOJ policy.

Following Mueller’s “encore performance,” I reacted to this despicably dishonest appearance and issued this statement:

“Tigers do not change their stripes. Plain and simple, Special Counsel Mueller is an unethical establishment Republican hack, who along with many in the Republican Party, not to mention the rabid Democrats in Congress, want to see the president, his family and White House staff ‘dead and buried’ and banished from the nation’s capital, aka the Swamp. The president, from day one, has been seen as a threat to their money and power structure.

“By not pushing back against Mueller earlier at the bad advice of his inert legal counsel, the president sowed the seeds for his now-certain impeachment. To the contrary, it is my client Dr. Jerome Corsi who has pushed back and taken Mueller on directly, with a hard-hitting lawsuit which seeks to punish the special counsel personally.

“On behalf of Dr. Corsi, Freedom Watch and I will do all we can through this and other hard-hitting legal actions, including our Citizens Grand Juries, which will commence on June 11, 2019, to ironically provide a legal vehicle for We the People to now indict Mueller and his corrupt staff, and attempt to save the presidency of Donald Trump … and prevent an impending leftist coup and takeover of the republic.”

What really upsets me is the continued hype not just by my former colleagues at Judicial Watch, which I founded, but also showcased on Fox News, which continue to serve “Kool-Aid” to their conservative, libertarian and faith-based supporters and audiences. Based on past experience, when in our lifetime has our so-called government ever held the self-important political, judicial and government elites accountable to the rule of law, much more the Constitution? To now sell the fiction that Attorney General William Barr is the legal messiah the nation has been waiting for, is pure garbage, designed only to boost fundraising and viewership, with the resulting financial benefits.

If you think that I am simply too cynical, just watch this video of Attorney General Barr during a CBS interview following Mueller’s statements last Tuesday. In it, Barr states, to take the proverbial monkey off his back, that he now does not think that the likes of Comey, Baker, Strzok, Page, Ohr, Rosenstein and the rest of the criminals that infested not just DOJ but its FBI committed treason. In so doing, Barr countermanded President Trump, who is spot on with this assessment over the illegal surveillance, triggered by the Clinton/Democrat paid for Steele Dossier and the resulting witch hunt, also known as the Russian collusion investigation. If their actions are not treason, then bears do not live in the woods!

My brave client Dr. Jerome Corsi and I are not waiting around and begging DOJ to enforce the rule of law against those criminals who are hell-bent to take the nation down. There is only one Messiah, and His name is Jesus Christ. Attorney General Barr, while having at least put an end to the Mueller investigation, cannot stop the impending impeachment of the president, and if he is not willing to admit that treason has occurred, his professed review of the wrongdoing that occurred will amount only, at best, to a meaningless history lesson for posterity.

I therefore urge you to join Freedom Watch’s Justice League and support our cause, which is your cause. It’s time that we cut through the hype spewed and showcased on Fox News and, for We the People, roll up our sleeves ourselves to mete out justice, and preserve our liberties and freedoms in so doing.

See the Corsi complaint against Mueller (along with a column explaining it), and go to www.freedomwatchusa.org’s home page and read about our citizens grand juries.