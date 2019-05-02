ON WALL STREET
Dow drops 120 points
Stocks fall for 2nd day after Fed Chief Powell signals no rate cut soon
(CNBC) Stocks fell on Thursday as interest rates continued to rise following comments on Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.35 points or 0.46% to 26307.79 with most of the losses coming as the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high. The 30-stock benchmark dropped as much as 249 points at its intraday low. The S&P 500 slipped 0.21% to 2917.52, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.16% despite a jump in Tesla shares.
Powell said Wednesday that recently low inflation pressures may just be “transitory,” hinting that a rate cut may not be on the horizon, which disappointed traders. Powell’s comments sparked a sudden sell-off in the previous session, with the Dow closing more than 150 points lower.