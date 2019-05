(CNBC) — Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a top U.S. trade official indicated that higher tariffs on Chinese goods are coming later this week, disappointing traders who hoped President Donald Trump’s weekend tweet threat was just a negotiation tactic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 473.39 points, or 1.79%, to 25,965.09 after plunging as much as 648.77 points at its low of the day, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.65% to 2,884.05. It was the Dow’s biggest drop since January 3.