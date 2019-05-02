Drone makes history by delivering organ for successful transplant

(Global News) A drone in Maryland has made history after it became the first unmanned aircraft to deliver a donor kidney to surgeons, who successfully transplanted the organ in a patient with kidney failure.

Transplant physicians and researchers at the University of Maryland’s school of medicine and its medical centre teamed up with aviation and engineering experts to fly the organ to the 44-year-old patient, said the university last week.

“The whole thing is amazing,” said patient Trina Glipsy, who was discharged from the Baltimore medical centre after the transplant. “Years ago, this is not something that you would think about.”