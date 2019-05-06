Dump Trump. Now!

(The Progressive) — It is time to be done with Donald Trump.

Not in 2021. Not in 2020. Now.

As a practical matter, the United States and the world cannot wait for this racist con man and cheat to finish the term that the majority of Americans never wanted him to begin. The voters rejected his candidacy on November 8, 2016. It was an anachronistic Constitutional construct—an Electoral College established to thwart the will of the people—that allowed the poseur who lost the popular balloting to become President.

Americans should not hesitate to employ far worthier Constitutional constructs, including those establishing the authority of the Congress to impeach elected despots, to remove him from office. Immediately.