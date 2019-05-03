EPA says Roundup safe to use

(Washington Examiner) Regulators at the Environmental Protection Agency announced this week that Roundup weed killer is safe to use.

“EPA continues to find that there are no risks to public health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label and that glyphosate is not a carcinogen,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday. “The agency’s scientific findings on human health risk are consistent with the conclusions of science reviews by many other countries and other federal agencies.”

The EPA’s ruling is a win for Bayer, who gained the rights to Roundup when they purchased agribusiness giant Monsanto last year.