Facebook co-founder: Zuckerberg too powerful

(NBC) A co-founder of Facebook is calling for the government to break up the tech giant in an op-ed article published in The New York Times Thursday morning.

“The Facebook that exists today is not the Facebook that we founded in 2004,” Chris Hughes, who started Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg in their Harvard dorm, told NBC News following the publication of his op-ed article on the same topic.

“And the one that we have today I think is far too big. It’s far too powerful. And most importantly, its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is not accountable,” Hughes said of his former business partner, whom he still called a “friend.”