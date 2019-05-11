Feds worry military readiness threatened by mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are just not fun at a picnic or other outdoor events.

Besides the pesky buzzing and biting, there are the itching welts that sometimes last for days.

But those are not the only reasons the federal government now is working on a way to eliminate their interaction with people, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

It’s because they can carry any number of dangerous diseases.

And that could threaten military readiness.

That’s the concern of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which has launched a project called ReVector.

It aims to alter the “certain human chemical odors that lead the insects to sources of food.”

The plan, developed in the Biological Technologies Office, aims to change that attraction, “or even actively repel mosquitoes,” by altering the skin microbiome to “temporarily alter chemical production.”

“By modulating the interaction of skin-associated microbes with metabolites from the body, ReVector technologies might lower the incidence of mosquito feeding and thus reduce the opportunity for the insects to transmit diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya that reduce military readiness,” the organization reports.

Already, the military uses bed nets, special clothing, insect repellents and methods to avoid mosquitoes. Soldiers take anti-malarial therapeutics to block the effects of mosquito feeding.

