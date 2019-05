(CBN) Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, appeared on Wednesday’s CBN Newswatch program to talk about Saturday’s “Alive From New York” event and why he thinks some companies are afraid to lease Time Square’s jumbotron screens to the ministry.

Focus on the Family reports three companies have denied its request to buy billboard space on New York City’s Times Square.

The ministry has been planning the “Alive from New York” event for Saturday, May 4, to show 4-D images of unborn babies in the womb.