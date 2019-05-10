Franklin Graham: 'Crisis' is on you, Speaker Pelosi

Evangelist Franklin Graham has a message for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

That “constitutional crisis” she and her fellow Democratic Party members have been talking about? It’s all on her.

“For once, I agree with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – our country is in a constitutional crisis,” Graham, the CEO of the Samaritan’s Purse global Christian ministry, said on Facebook.

“However, I strongly disagree with her on the cause. I put the blame at her feet and those in the Democratic Party who follow her, along with many in the media,” he wrote.

“For the last two years all we have heard about was Russian collusion. After the Mueller report was released, Speaker Pelosi and her followers just cannot accept the fact that no collusion was found. She is the leading cause of this crisis. It might be good for Speaker Pelosi to listen to her fellow Democrat, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, who said after the Mueller report was released – It’s time to move on!”

The Democrats’ declaration of a “constitutional crisis” came this week after a House committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

While Barr was under no legal obligation to release Mueller’s report, he released nearly all of it, with the exception of material protected in the interest of national security and ongoing investigations, and grand jury proceedings.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., demanded, however, that he provide that material to Congress.

When Barr refused, Democrats voted for the contempt citation.

Nadler also then claimed there is now a “constitutional crisis,” and Pelosi said,“Yes, I do agree with Chairman Nadler, because the administration has decided that they are not going to honor their oath of office.”

However, she would not say whether or not she will hold a House vote on the Barr citation from Nadler’s committee.