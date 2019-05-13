Franklin Graham schools Cory Booker on faith

Franklin Graham, CEO of the Samaritan’s Purse global Christian ministry, apparently has taken on additional responsibilities as a Christian leader during the 2020 presidential election season.

He’s schooling the candidates on the Bible.

The latest lesson was directed to Democrat Cory Booker, who complained in an interview that the idea of “thoughts and prayers” helping someone is just “bull—-.”

“Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker obviously doesn’t know the power of prayer,” Graham wrote on Facebook.

“He said that thoughts and prayers after gun violence is BS. That couldn’t be farther from the truth. When people have lost loved ones, they need the comfort and strength that can only come from God.”

He explained: “The solution for the problem in this country is much deeper than more laws. The Bible says, ‘…out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies …’ (Matthew 15:19). Jesus’ words are true, and only He can transform the human heart. I’m sorry that some of our politicians have turned their backs on God. I’m going to continue to pray for victims of violence and their loved ones, and I’m going to continue to urge others to pray for them when these tragedies occur. Unless our nation calls on God and turns our heart toward Him, violence of all types will only continue to escalate.”

The Blaze described Booker’s comments as a “passionate rant about gun control where he mocked those offering ‘thoughts and prayers’ with an expletive.”

“So, when I’m president of the United States, I’m taking the fight to this issue like folks will never seen before because we’re better than this as a country. It’s a uniquely American problem, no other country have this kind of carnage,” Booker stated. “More people in my lifetime have died in this nation, uh, due to gun violence than in all the wars and revolutionary wars to now. We’re not gonna give thoughts and prayers, which to me is just b——- and I’m sorry to say that as a man of faith, but I was taught that faith without works is dead.”

Booker’s plans have included a national gun registration, which drew criticism for not ruling out confiscating guns and putting owners in jail.

Cory Booker says thoughts and prayers are "bulls***" The Democratic Party has gone from mocking us for "clinging to guns or religion" to saying we will take your guns and your religion is "BS." Beyond offensive. We will keep our 1st and 2nd amendment rights, thank you pic.twitter.com/38ams05Twd — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) May 10, 2019

Graham previously rebuked Democratic presidential hopeful and gay candidate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for his perspective on homosexuality.

Graham earlier had scolded Buttigieg for attacking Vice President Mike Pence’s faith.

Graham responded on Facebook to Buttigieg’s claim that God doesn’t favor one political party or another.

“Presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is right – God doesn’t have a political party. But God does have commandments, laws, and standards He gives us to live by. God is God. He doesn’t change. His Word is the same yesterday, today, and forever,” Graham wrote.

“Mayor Buttigieg says he is a gay Christian and he wants to unite people behind him. I’m sure there will be many people who will want to follow. But as a Christian I believe what the Bible says. God’s Word defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised, or politicized. The Bible defines marriage as between a man and a woman – not two men, not two women.”

Graham noted Buttigieg also declared “the core of faith is regard for one another.”

“We are definitely to support and help each other – no question,” Graham said. “But that does not come above believing and being obedient to what God says is truth. Without that foundation, we really can’t help anyone in a way that impacts their eternity. The core of the Christian faith is believing and following Jesus Christ, who God sent to be the Savior of the world – to save us from sin, to save us from hell, to save us from eternal damnation.”

And just a few months back, Graham urged Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York to take a stand against abortion by excommunicating Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo, a Catholic, signed an abortion law that allows the killing of unborn infants until the moment they are born.

On Facebook, Graham noted Dolan told Fox News on Monday that Cuomo is “not going to be moved by this, so what’s the use?”

“I call on my friend Cardinal Dolan to take a moral stand. Whether it moves the governor’s calloused heart or not, it will have a great impact on not only the church in New York, but on the church worldwide,” wrote Graham, also the CEO of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

“My question would be – if the church loses their moral voice, then what’s the use? It’s about standing for right over wrong, good over evil.

“This legislation expands upon New York’s already liberal abortion laws, which allow for on demand abortion up until 24 weeks. The RHA’s main aim is to justify abortions throughout a pregnancy’s entire term based on the overly broad exceptions defined in Roe’s companion case, Doe v. Bolton, including such subjective measures as a woman’s emotional and psychological wellbeing. Late term abortions had only previously been authorized in New York if done to save the life of the mother.”

He said New York already was considered the abortion capital of the nation, but this bill “also allows non-physicians to commit abortions, and decriminalizes abortion by moving it from the criminal code to the public-health code.”

“New York is symbolically doubling-down on the killing of the unborn on the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, casting an even darker shadow on a date already shrouded in tragedy and the loss of innocent life,” he said.