Freedom Watch more than documents and hype

By now you patriots are undoubtedly as put off as I am in watching cable news and listening to current heads of public interest groups – in particular the one that I conceived of, founded and ran for 10 years before leaving to run for the U.S. Senate – as well as media hosts, boast about all of the newly disclosed documents and information that show illegalities if not crimes by Deep State Obama and Clinton era actors like James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Bruce Ohr, Andrew McCabe, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, James Clapper and John Brennan, not to mention the Obamas and the Clintons. It’s great to boost fundraising and Fox News ratings, but not much good in practice in terms of actually bringing about justice!

Isn’t it pathetic that after these new crimes are disclosed, these public interest heads and talk-show hosts literally beg our so-called government to now mete out this justice? Also, making wild predictions that justice is just around the corner has become so routine that I almost want to throw up. Listening to this has driven me to turn the television set off, or even switch to CNN or MSNBC where I can at least learn of new attempts by the leftist media and their enablers in the Obama/Clinton Deep State to overthrow our duly elected president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and move the nation far left!

In this way, I can plot new hard-hitting cases and citizens grand juries, where We the People can take the law – and I mean the law – into our own hands and peacefully and legally hold these criminals to account, rather than getting down on our knees imploring our so-called Justice Department and congressional committees to actually do something.

One such vehicle to mete out justice is Freedom Watch’s “Leftist Media Strike Force.” (Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org to learn about this.) While blowhards on cable news complain about the leftist media, or as Rush Limbaugh rightly calls it “the drive-by media,” and declare that the age of real journalism is dead – as is the case with Sean Hannity – Freedom Watch is actually doing something about it on behalf of you fellow patriots. But because of my criticism of Hannity you will never hear him talk about what I am doing in this regard.

As just one example of my undisclosed activism, take Freedom Watch’s class action lawsuit against Google/YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Apple. Here, as a former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor in the Antitrust Division, I am using the experience and expertise I gained helping to break up the AT&T monopoly during the Reagan administration to sue these leftist social media giants under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act for a conspiracy in restraint of trade and monopolization in their having excluded conservative content from their sites. In this way the leftist CEOs of these mega-companies are seeking to brainwash the already largely brain dead and impressionable majority of millennials in particular, in the virtues of socialism, atheism, radical feminism, homosexuality, lesbianism, transgenderism and disdain if not hatred of whites, Jews and Christians, to name just a few of their radical leftist agendas.

And, just this week, to add insult to injury, Facebook and Instagram permanently banned a number of conservative activists and commentators from their platforms, while throwing in for “good measure” the virulent Nazi-like Jew- and Christian-hating leader of the Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan. As you may remember, I filed lawsuits for wrongful death and assaults against Farrakhan for ordering if not inciting the murders of police officers a few years ago in Dallas, Texas. In this regard, I represented a brave and patriotic African American police officer, Demetrick Pennie, and currently represent a Latino father, Enrique Zamarripa, whose son was killed along with four other cops at the hands of a disciple of the Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam. Three days before the Dallas massacre, Farrakhan had publicly called for killing police officers.

So banning Farrakhan by Facebook and Instagram is no surprise and more than long overdue. But what is more than a surprise and an outrage is also banning activist conservatives like Laura Loomer, that brave young Jewess who has taken on the likes of a Farrakhan fellow Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar. Laura’s alleged offense: simply criticizing radical Islam for teaching hatred and violence against “infidels” and Jews in particular.

To equate Laura and Farrakhan was only a pretext by these vile leftist social media companies, to ban conservatives they publicly brand as “dangerous.” And that is why these companies will soon be hit with yet another lawsuit on behalf of my client Laura Loomer! Actions, not meaningless words on Fox News, is what is needed more than ever to shut these vile creatures of the left down!

Couple this with the defamation lawsuits I have filed for Sheriff Joe Arpaio against the New York Times, CNN and its prime-time host Chris Cuomo and the network’s Trump- and Arpaio-hating CEO Jeff Zucker, the Huffington Post and Rolling Stone magazine for falsely branding America’s sheriff a “felon.” And in my private capacity I have brought suit for Chief Justice Roy Moore and Dr. Jerome Corsi against Sasha Baron Cohen, Showtime, CBS, the Washington Post and its owner, Jeff Bezos, for their defamatory smears designed to destroy these good and righteous men.

There is more, so tune in to real conservative media and visit not just www.freedomwatchusa.org but also www.larryklayman.com. Also listen to my syndicated radio show, “Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman,” each week on Radio America. This show can also be found as a podcast on Freedom Watch’s website and YouTube channel if it is not as yet broadcast in your hometown.

The bottom line is this! While others just beat their chests, flex their muscles without using them and simply spew forth words, your Freedom Watch is in the trenches doing the heavy lifting and meting out justice for We the People.

Go to www.freedomatchusa.org and join our Justice League including our Leftist Media Strike Force. And in the meantime, turn off cable news and help us get down to business!