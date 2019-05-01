An LPGA star says she’s leaving social media after being slammed with “hurtful” comments, but her management team is denying the move is a response to her recent game of golf with President Donald Trump and radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh.

Lexi Thompson, 24, made her initial announcement on Instagram, saying: “Hey everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media.”

“If I post it will be from my management team for me. I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it. Thank you to my true fans out there I will be back on but I’m going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding.”

Thompson, a 10-time LPGA winner, played golf with the president and Limbaugh in April in West Palm Beach, Florida, and the White House released some photos to the public.

President Trump played golf yesterday with Rush Limbaugh and Lexi Thompson. The White House just released these photos. pic.twitter.com/oUcxt8ZptM — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Blue Giraffe Sports issued a statement Wednesday afternoon on behalf of Thompson, saying:

It has come to our attention that the reason for Lexi Thompson’s decision to take a break from Social Media has been taken out of context by various media outlets. Lexi’s decision was not based on a recent event or post, but rather from a culmination of harsh, hurtful, and unwarranted commentary from social media abusers over time. Lexi is aware that this is a constant problem for most people in the public spotlight, and she has always readily accepted that fact. Lexi is excited to compete in the LPGA Mediheal Championship this week in San Francisco and simply wanted to remove this negative variable on a temporary basis in order to focus on competing against the world’s best. Any news report that a recent event or situation led to her decision is completely false and erroneous. Lexi wants to thank all of her fans and supporters for their continued outpouring of support and encouragement, and looks forward to being back very soon.

Thompson has golfed previously with Trump, and called the experience “interesting.”

When asked if she had any questions for the president, Thompson told Golfweek: “No, no, no, no. I’m not into politics, so honestly I can’t even ask him anything.”

Regarding Thompson’s departure from social media, some comments on her Instagram post include:

“Please know there are a lot of people supporting you! The haters are ridiculous! You probably have more support than you know! Keep being you, don’t be afraid to keep playing golf with Rush and @realdonaldtrump!”

“It’s a shame that you can’t enjoy what you did without people trolling, who cares who you golf with, who cares what you do. You could have golfed with Obama, who by the way did nothing for 8 years, and it would have been fine. Don’t let these butthurt snowflakes get you down.”

“If you associate yourself with a bad man, people will assume you are a bad person. Good people do not defend bad men.”

“Let the trolls find some else to use as a scapegoat for their lack of accomplishments. Most people like me admire your talent, drive, and confidence. We’ll miss your comments, but will still celebrate your triumphs. Good luck!”

